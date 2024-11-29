Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 3-3, East Carolina 6-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies are taking a road trip to face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.3 points per game this season.

North Carolina A&T is headed into Friday's matchup after beating the impressive 160-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Buffalo. North Carolina A&T was just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 82-81 to Buffalo. The match was a 43-43 toss-up at halftime, but the Aggies couldn't quite close it out.

North Carolina A&T's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Landon Glasper, who earned 29 points along with two steals, and Jahnathan Lamothe, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. Glasper's performance made up for a slower game against Morgan State on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, East Carolina didn't have too much trouble with UIC on Saturday as they won 72-55. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Pirates.

East Carolina's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from RJ Felton, who went 9 for 14 en route to 21 points. What's more, Felton also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. C.J. Walker was another key player, going 9 for 15 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds.

North Carolina A&T's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for East Carolina, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Carolina A&T hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Carolina A&T came up short against East Carolina in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, falling 82-71. Can North Carolina A&T avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

East Carolina has won 4 out of their last 5 games against North Carolina A&T.