Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ East Texas A&M Lions

Current Records: South Alabama 6-3, East Texas A&M 1-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas

East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

South Alabama has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the East Texas A&M Lions at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at East Texas A&M Field House. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a win while the Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

South Alabama is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since December 30, 2023 on Sunday. They had just enough and edged Jax. State out 76-74.

South Alabama can attribute much of their success to JJ Wheat, who scored 12 points plus two steals. Wheat had some trouble finding his footing against Ole Miss back in November, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Myles Corey, who scored 12 points along with six assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 65-53 to Incarnate Word.

South Alabama is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for East Texas A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-9.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: South Alabama hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for East Texas A&M, though, as they've been averaging 17.4. Given South Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, East Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Alabama skirted past East Texas A&M 69-66 in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Alabama since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.