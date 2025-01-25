Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Southern Indiana 8-11, Eastern Illinois 5-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the Eastern Illinois Panthers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Groniger Arena. The Screaming Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

On Thursday, Southern Indiana couldn't handle SIUE and fell 82-76.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 73-66 to Morehead State.

Eastern Illinois struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Southern Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 8-11. As for Eastern Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 5-14.

Southern Indiana came up short against Eastern Illinois in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 81-71. Can Southern Indiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Indiana.