Detroit Titans @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Detroit 3-5, Eastern Michigan 5-2

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After five games on the road, Eastern Michigan is heading back home. They will welcome the Detroit Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Titans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Eastern Michigan beat N. Arizona 72-68.

Among those leading the charge was Da'Sean Nelson, who went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Jalen Terry, who posted 11 points in addition to five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took an 81-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of Rhode Island.

Detroit's defeat came about despite a quality game from Orlando Lovejoy, who earned 28 points along with seven assists and two steals. Lovejoy had some trouble finding his footing against Tulsa on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Legend Geeter, who earned 11 points in addition to six rebounds and four steals.

Eastern Michigan's victory bumped their record up to 5-2. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Eastern Michigan didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Detroit in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 76-72 win. Will Eastern Michigan repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Detroit.