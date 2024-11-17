Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Cal Poly 2-2, Eastern Washington 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are taking a road trip to face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reese Court. The Mustangs are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 18-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, Cal Poly didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Seattle, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington couldn't handle Missouri on Monday and fell 84-77.

Eastern Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Andrew Cook, who went 11 for 13 en route to 24 points plus four steals, and Mason Williams, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus five assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Williams a new career-high in threes (four).

The victory got Cal Poly back to even at 2-2. As for Eastern Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal Poly hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.2 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Cal Poly's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Eastern Washington over their last one matchups.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.