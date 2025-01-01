Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: VMI 6-7, ETSU 7-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

ETSU is preparing for their first Southern matchup of the season on Wednesday. They and the VMI Keydets will face off at 12:00 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. The timing is sure in the Buccaneers' favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while the Keydets have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

The experts predicted ETSU would be headed in after a victory, but Kansas City made sure that didn't happen. ETSU took a 73-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kansas City on Saturday.

Meanwhile, VMI also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Richmond by a score of 78-71.

Despite their loss, VMI saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rickey Bradley Jr., who went 10 for 16 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Tan Yildizoglu, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

ETSU's defeat dropped their record down to 7-6. As for VMI, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: ETSU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for ETSU against VMI when the teams last played back in March, as the squad secured a 98-66 win. Does ETSU have another victory up their sleeve, or will VMI turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

ETSU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against VMI.