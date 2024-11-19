Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Drexel 2-2, Fairfield 2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags will face off against the Drexel Dragons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Fairfield is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on John Jay to the tune of 93-44 on Friday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-29.

Fairfield was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Drexel entered their game against La Salle on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Drexel fell just short of La Salle by a score of 71-68. The Dragons have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Drexel saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cole Hargrove, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 15 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Hargrove a new career-high in assists (four). Another player making a difference was Jason Drake, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points.

The win got Fairfield back to even at 2-2. As for Drexel, their loss ended a 15-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Fairfield has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Fairfield lost to Drexel at home by a decisive 65-47 margin when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Will Fairfield have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.