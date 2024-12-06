Who's Playing

New College of FL Mighty Banyans @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: New College of FL 0-1, FIU 2-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will face off against the New College of FL Mighty Banyans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, FIU couldn't handle FAU and fell 88-77. The Panthers haven't had much luck with the Owls recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Vianney Salatchoum, who went 9 for 11 en route to 20 points plus four blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against FGCU last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Brewer, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New College of FL had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. Their painful 94-75 defeat to Stetson might stick with them for a while. The contest was a close 39-37 at the break, but unfortunately for the Mighty Banyans it sure didn't stay that way.

FIU's loss dropped their record down to 2-6. As for New College of FL, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.