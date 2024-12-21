Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Albany 7-6, Fordham 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes are taking a road trip to face off against the Fordham Rams at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Hill Gym. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, Albany finally turned things around against Sacred Heart on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 74-66.

Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Fordham had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bulldogs 86-84. Having forecasted a close win for the Rams, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Jackie Johnson III was the offensive standout of the game as he posted 29 points plus four steals. Joshua Rivera was another key player, going 8 for 14 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

Albany now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Fordham, their victory bumped their record up to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.