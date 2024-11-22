Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Drexel 3-2, Fordham 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will face off against the Fordham Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rose Hill Gym. The Dragons' defense has only allowed 60 points per game this season, so the Rams' offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Tuesday, Drexel earned a 67-61 victory over Fairfield.

Drexel's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Yame Butler led the charge by going 5 for 6 en route to 14 points. The dominant performance also gave Butler a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%). Shane Blakeney was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Fordham). They steamrolled past Georgian Court 101-61 on Tuesday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-32.

Fordham was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgian Court only posted seven.

Drexel now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Fordham, they now also have a winning record of 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Drexel has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.