Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Saint Louis 7-6, Fordham 8-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.38

What to Know

Saint Louis is preparing for their first Atlantic 10 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Fordham Rams will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams have the home-court advantage, but the Billikens are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Saint Louis finally turned things around against William Woods on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Owls with a sharp 78-57 win.

Meanwhile, Fordham came tearing into last Saturday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points) and they left with even more momentum. They secured an 87-83 W over the Great Danes. The Rams' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Fordham's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Matt Zona, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Jahmere Tripp, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Saint Louis now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Fordham, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Louis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Saint Louis couldn't quite finish off Fordham in their previous matchup back in February and fell 67-65. Can Saint Louis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Louis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Fordham.