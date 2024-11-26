Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: SE Louisiana 2-3, Gardner-Webb 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off against the SE Louisiana Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Gardner-Webb is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 60-54 to Charlotte on Tuesday. The match marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Shahar Lazar put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 12 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana suffered their closest defeat since November 18, 2023 on Friday. They fell just short of Wyoming by a score of 64-61.

The losing side was boosted by Kam Burton, who went 7 for 9 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (66.7%).

Gardner-Webb now has a losing record at 2-3. As for SE Louisiana, they now also have a losing record at 2-3.

Gardner-Webb was able to grind out a solid win over SE Louisiana in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, winning 77-68. Will Gardner-Webb repeat their success, or does SE Louisiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Gardner-Webb won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.