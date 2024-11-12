Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ George Wash. Revolutionaries

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 1-1, George Wash. 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The George Wash. Revolutionaries will face off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Charles E. Smith Center. The Revolutionaries will be strutting in after a victory while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a loss.

George Wash. is headed into the game having just posted their biggest win since December 9, 2023 on Friday. They took their match with ease, bagging an 82-54 victory over Hampton. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Revolutionaries.

George Wash.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Christian Jones, who scored 11 points along with four steals. Trey Autry was another key player, earning 14 points.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for North Carolina A&T, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-64 loss to Wake Forest on Thursday. The Aggies haven't had much luck with the Demon Deacons recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

George Wash.'s win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for North Carolina A&T, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Looking forward, George Wash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-17 record against the spread.

Odds

George Wash. is a big 12.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Revolutionaries, as the game opened with the Revolutionaries as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

