Texas So. Tigers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas So. 1-1, Georgia 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas So. Tigers will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Texas So. is headed into the matchup having just posted their biggest win since December 28, 2023 on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Texas A&M-SA 100-66.

Texas So. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Georgia gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They came out on top against Tennessee Tech by a score of 83-78.

Asa Newell and Dakota Leffew were among the main playmakers for Georgia as the former dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds and the latter went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus three steals. Blue Cain, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Texas So. ended up a good deal behind Georgia when the teams last played back in December of 2018, losing 92-75. Can Texas So. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.