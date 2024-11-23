Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Western Georgia 0-5, Georgia Southern 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

What to Know

After three games on the road, Georgia Southern is heading back home. They will welcome the Western Georgia Wolves at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hanner Fieldhouse. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.2 points per game this season.

Georgia Southern is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 162-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against William & Mary. Georgia Southern lost to William & Mary on the road by a decisive 102-87 margin on Sunday. The Eagles' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The losing side was boosted by Nakavieon White, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against UNCW two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Bradley Douglas, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-7 from deep.

Georgia Southern struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as William & Mary racked up 18.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They suffered a bruising 84-65 loss at the hands of Troy. That makes it the first time this season the Wolves have let down their home crowd.

Georgia Southern's defeat dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Western Georgia, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.