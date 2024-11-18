Who's Playing

Toccoa Falls Eagles @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Toccoa Falls 0-5, Georgia State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia State is 4-0 against Toccoa Falls since November of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Georgia State Panthers will host the Toccoa Falls Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET at GSU Convocation Center. Given that both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, Georgia State came up short against Jax. State and fell 72-67. The Panthers were up 60-47 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Malachi Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 15 points in addition to two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Miss. State on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Toccoa Falls had to start their season on the road last Tuesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 110-61 bruising that Kennesaw State dished out last Tuesday. The Eagles just can't catch a break and have now endured five defeats in a row dating back to last season.

Toccoa Falls struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Kennesaw State racked up 20.

Georgia State now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Toccoa Falls, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.

Everything came up roses for Georgia State against Toccoa Falls when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 122-45 win. In that matchup, Georgia State amassed a halftime lead of 59-21, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Series History

Georgia State has won all of the games they've played against Toccoa Falls in the last 4 years.