Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Alabama A&M 4-8, Georgia Tech 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Georgia Tech is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 91 points on Wednesday, they were much more limited against Duke on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Georgia Tech lost to the Blue Devils, and Georgia Tech lost bad. The score wound up at 82-56. The contest marked the Yellow Jackets' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Despite the loss, Georgia Tech had strong showings from Duncan Powell, who posted 13 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals, and Baye Ndongo, who went 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus two blocks. Powell had some trouble finding his footing against UMBC on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 97-90 to Samford. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Georgia Tech's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-7. As for Alabama A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Tech has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Tech took their victory against Alabama A&M when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 70-49. Does Georgia Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alabama A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.