Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Clemson 13-4, Georgia Tech 8-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Clemson and Georgia Tech are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets have the home-court advantage, but the Tigers are expected to win by 4.5 points.

Clemson is headed into the match having just posted their biggest win since November 29, 2024 on Saturday. They put the hurt on Florida State with a sharp 77-57 victory.

Clemson can attribute much of their success to Chase Hunter, who went 8 for 14 en route to 25 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaeden Zackery, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech fell victim to a painful 93-71 loss at the hands of SMU on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-19.

Despite their defeat, Georgia Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Javian McCollum, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five assists, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave McCollum a new career-high in threes (five). Duncan Powell was another key player, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Clemson pushed their record up to 13-4 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Georgia Tech, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Clemson's way against Georgia Tech in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as Clemson made off with an 81-57 victory. Does Clemson have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Tech and Clemson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.