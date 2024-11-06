Who's Playing

WGA Wolves @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: WGA 0-1, Georgia Tech 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will start their season against the WGA Wolves. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion.

WGA can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. There's no need to mince words: WGA lost to Miss. State, and WGA lost bad. The score wound up at 95-60. The Wolves were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Their loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for Georgia Tech, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Georgia Tech, as the team is favored by a full 23.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a big 23.5-point favorite against WGA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

