Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: UMass Lowell 2-0, Gonzaga 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

If UMass Lowell heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Gonzaga took over last week. Gonzaga came out on top against Arizona State by a score of 88-80 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ryan Nembhard, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists. Nembhard has been hot recently, having posted ten or more assists the last three times he's played. Braden Huff was another key player, going 9 for 13 en route to 21 points.

Gonzaga was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arizona State only posted eight.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell beat Saint Peter's 81-74 on Friday.

Gonzaga pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. As for UMass Lowell, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for Gonzaga, as the team is favored by a full 25.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Gonzaga ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 19-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $628.62. On the other hand, UMass Lowell was 3-3 as the underdog last season.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 24.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.