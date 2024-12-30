Who's Playing

Current Records: Bryant 6-8, Grand Canyon 9-4

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Bryant Bulldogs will round out the year against one another at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Global Credit Union Arena. The Bulldogs are crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Antelopes will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Grand Canyon was supposed to be coming into Saturday's matchup following a defeat, but instead they'll be coming in fresh off a huge upset. They walked away with a 68-55 victory over San Diego on Saturday.

JaKobe Coles was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they won, Grand Canyon struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Bryant couldn't handle Towson last Sunday and fell 70-65. The game marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Earl Timberlake, who earned 23 points plus seven rebounds. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Grand Canyon has been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for Bryant, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Grand Canyon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a nine-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Grand Canyon is a big 11.5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

