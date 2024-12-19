Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Chicago State 0-12, Grand Canyon 6-4

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.49

Cougars fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 9:00 p.m. ET at Global Credit Union Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, Chicago State came up short against Mercer and fell 75-63.

Even though they lost, Chicago State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Grand Canyon last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-66 to La. Tech. The game marked the Antelopes' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was JaKobe Coles, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Georgia on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Duke Brennan, who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds.

Chicago State dropped their record down to 0-12 with the defeat, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Grand Canyon, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-4.

Chicago State might still be hurting after the devastating 85-64 loss they got from Grand Canyon in their previous matchup back in February of 2022. Can Chicago State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Grand Canyon has won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 7 years.