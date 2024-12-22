Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Saint Louis 6-5, Grand Canyon 7-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens are taking a road trip to face off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Global Credit Union Arena. The Billikens are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

Saint Louis will head out to face Grand Canyon after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. Saint Louis fell just short of Wofford by a score of 74-71. The Billikens didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Robbie Avila, who had 16 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Swope, who earned 19 points.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Grand Canyon, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Monday. They blew past Chicago State 74-51 on Thursday. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 40-20.

Saint Louis' loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-5. As for Grand Canyon, they pushed their record up to 7-4 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Louis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.