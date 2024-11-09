Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Western Kentucky 0-1, Grand Canyon 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are taking a road trip to face off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Global Credit Union Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Western Kentucky is leaving town to face Grand Canyon after disappointing their home crowd in their season opener. Western Kentucky took a 91-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wichita State on Monday. The Hilltoppers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Western Kentucky's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Babacar Faye, who went 9 for 16 en route to 28 points plus eight rebounds, and Don McHenry, who had 21 points plus two steals. The game was McHenry's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon was able to grind out a solid win over CS Fullerton on Monday, taking the game 89-79.

Grand Canyon smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as CS Fullerton only pulled down eight.