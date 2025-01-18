Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 9-9, Hawaii 11-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the Hawaii Warriors are set to tip on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Roadrunners in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Cal-Baker. took a loss when they played away from home last Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They managed a 94-90 win over CSNorthridge. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they won, Cal-Baker. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Hawaii on Friday, but boy were they wrong. They fell victim to a painful 83-60 loss at the hands of CSNorthridge. The Warriors' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Cal-Baker. pushed their record up to 9-9 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Hawaii, their loss dropped their record down to 11-6.

Cal-Baker. lost to Hawaii on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can Cal-Baker. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a big 7.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Cal-Baker..