Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Oakland 4-8, Hawaii 7-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in a holiday battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Golden Grizzlies have the home-court advantage, but the Warriors are expected to win by -3.5 points.

Last Monday, Hawaii came up short against Nebraska and fell 69-55. The game marked the Warriors' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Hawaii struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Oakland fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Oregon State on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 80-74 to the Beavers. The Golden Grizzlies were up 68-56 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the defeat, Oakland had strong showings from Allen Mukeba, who made all 10 shots he took racking up 21 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, and Buru Naivalurua, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Naivalurua a new career-high in field goal percentage (85.7%).

Hawaii's loss dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Oakland, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Hawaii just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their field goals this season. Given Hawaii's sizable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Hawaii is a 3.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.