Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Butler 7-1, Houston 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.47

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Houston. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Butler Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. The Cougars will be looking to keep their 20-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Houston fought the good fight in their overtime game against San Diego State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Aztecs by a score of 73-70.

Houston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Emanuel Sharp, who earned 23 points, and L.J. Cryer, who earned 21 points.

Butler aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to six. They enjoyed a cozy 73-58 victory over Eastern Illinois.

Butler can attribute much of their success to Jahmyl Telfort, who went 5 for 6 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds, and Patrick McCaffery, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds. Telfort's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Houston's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Butler, their win bumped their record up to 7-1.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Houston hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Butler, though, as they've been averaging 14.2. Given Houston's sizable advantage in that area, Butler will need to find a way to close that gap.

Houston strolled past Butler when the teams last played back in November of 2021 by a score of 70-52. Will Houston repeat their success, or does Butler have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 17-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.