Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Howard Bison

Current Records: UNCW 7-2, Howard 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Burr Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks will face off against the Howard Bison at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burr Arena. The Seahawks are coming into the contest hot, having won their last four games.

Last Saturday, UNCW beat Marshall 78-69.

UNCW's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Sean Moore, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 16 rebounds. Moore is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Khamari McGriff was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Howard). They took their matchup on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 124-50 victory over VA-Lynchburg. With that win, the Bison brought their scoring average up to 77.8 points per game.

Howard smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 27 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

UNCW's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. As for Howard, they moved to 4-6 with that win, which also ended their four-game losing streak.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCW came up short against Howard in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, falling 80-75. Can UNCW avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Howard won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.