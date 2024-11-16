Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 1-3, Incarnate Word 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Golden Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.5 points per game this season.

Arkansas Pine Bluff will face Incarnate Word after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Tuesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 167.5 points. Arkansas Pine Bluff took a hard 85-69 fall against South Florida. The Golden Lions haven't had much luck with the Bulls recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Dante Sawyer, who went 10 for 15 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word posted their closest win since February 3rd on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 84-81 victory over Prairie View. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cardinals.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Incarnate Word, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Arkansas Pine Bluff has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Incarnate Word struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Arkansas Pine Bluff's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Incarnate Word over their last one matchups.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a big 11.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Incarnate Word won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.