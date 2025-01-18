Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 12-6, Incarnate Word 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Incarnate Word is 2-8 against TX A&M-CC since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Cardinals have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The experts predicted Incarnate Word would be headed in after a victory, but Nicholls made sure that didn't happen. Incarnate Word fell 88-82 to Nicholls on Monday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, TX A&M-CC had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.8 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Monday. They walked away with a 73-64 win over the Demons.

Incarnate Word's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-8. As for TX A&M-CC, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Incarnate Word has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for TX A&M-CC, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Incarnate Word's sizable advantage in that area, TX A&M-CC will need to find a way to close that gap.

Incarnate Word suffered a grim 71-52 defeat to TX A&M-CC when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Incarnate Word have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.