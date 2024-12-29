Who's Playing

Tx. Lutheran Bulldogs @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Tx. Lutheran 0-1, Incarnate Word 7-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Incarnate Word is 6-0 against Tx. Lutheran since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Incarnate Word Cardinals will play host again on Sunday to welcome the Tx. Lutheran Bulldogs, where tip off is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. ET at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Incarnate Word's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They blew past Schreiner, posting a 101-57 victory. The Cardinals have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 24 points or more this season.

Incarnate Word smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Tx. Lutheran had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. There's no need to mince words: Tx. Lutheran lost to TX A&M-CC, and Tx. Lutheran lost bad. The score wound up at 94-45. The Bulldogs haven't had much luck with the Islanders recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Incarnate Word pushed their record up to 7-5 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Tx. Lutheran, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Incarnate Word against Tx. Lutheran in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, as the squad secured an 84-47 victory. Does Incarnate Word have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tx. Lutheran turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Incarnate Word has won all of the games they've played against Tx. Lutheran in the last 9 years.