Who's Playing
Drake Bulldogs @ Indiana State Sycamores
Current Records: Drake 15-2, Indiana State 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $15.11
What to Know
Indiana State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. The Sycamores have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight defeats, while the Bulldogs will come in with three straight victories.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 118-65, which was the final score in Indiana State's tilt against Bradley on Wednesday. The Sycamores were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-33.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Drake beat Illinois State 66-62 on Wednesday.
Daniel Abreu and Bennett Stirtz were among the main playmakers for Drake as the former went 7 for 9 en route to 23 points plus two blocks and the latter scored 20 points in addition to eight assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Abreu a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%).
Indiana State's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Drake, their win bumped their record up to 15-2.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Indiana State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Drake, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Indiana State's sizable advantage in that area, Drake will need to find a way to close that gap.
Indiana State came up short against Drake in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 84-80. Will Indiana State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Drake is a big 7.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 143 points.
Series History
Drake has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana State.
- Mar 10, 2024 - Drake 84 vs. Indiana State 80
- Feb 03, 2024 - Indiana State 75 vs. Drake 67
- Jan 10, 2024 - Drake 89 vs. Indiana State 78
- Jan 24, 2023 - Drake 70 vs. Indiana State 68
- Nov 30, 2022 - Indiana State 75 vs. Drake 73
- Feb 21, 2022 - Drake 74 vs. Indiana State 58
- Feb 02, 2022 - Drake 85 vs. Indiana State 67
- Dec 28, 2020 - Drake 73 vs. Indiana State 66
- Dec 27, 2020 - Drake 81 vs. Indiana State 63
- Jan 29, 2020 - Indiana State 58 vs. Drake 56