Drake Bulldogs @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Drake 15-2, Indiana State 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.11

What to Know

Indiana State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. The Sycamores have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight defeats, while the Bulldogs will come in with three straight victories.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 118-65, which was the final score in Indiana State's tilt against Bradley on Wednesday. The Sycamores were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-33.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Drake beat Illinois State 66-62 on Wednesday.

Daniel Abreu and Bennett Stirtz were among the main playmakers for Drake as the former went 7 for 9 en route to 23 points plus two blocks and the latter scored 20 points in addition to eight assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Abreu a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%).

Indiana State's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Drake, their win bumped their record up to 15-2.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Indiana State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Drake, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Indiana State's sizable advantage in that area, Drake will need to find a way to close that gap.

Indiana State came up short against Drake in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 84-80. Will Indiana State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Drake is a big 7.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Drake has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana State.