Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Drake 15-2, Indiana State 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Indiana State Sycamores and the Drake Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight losses, while the Bulldogs will come in with three straight victories.

On Wednesday, Indiana State took a serious blow against Bradley, falling 118-65. The Sycamores were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-33.

Meanwhile, Drake didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Illinois State on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 66-62 win.

Drake relied on the efforts of Daniel Abreu, who went 7 for 9 en route to 23 points plus two blocks, and Bennett Stirtz, who earned 20 points in addition to eight assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Abreu a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%).

Indiana State's defeat dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Drake, their victory bumped their record up to 15-2.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Indiana State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Drake, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Indiana State's sizable advantage in that area, Drake will need to find a way to close that gap.

Indiana State came up short against Drake when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 84-80. Will Indiana State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Drake has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana State.