Who's Playing
Drake Bulldogs @ Indiana State Sycamores
Current Records: Drake 15-2, Indiana State 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Indiana State Sycamores and the Drake Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight losses, while the Bulldogs will come in with three straight victories.
On Wednesday, Indiana State took a serious blow against Bradley, falling 118-65. The Sycamores were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-33.
Meanwhile, Drake didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Illinois State on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 66-62 win.
Drake relied on the efforts of Daniel Abreu, who went 7 for 9 en route to 23 points plus two blocks, and Bennett Stirtz, who earned 20 points in addition to eight assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Abreu a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%).
Indiana State's defeat dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Drake, their victory bumped their record up to 15-2.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Indiana State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Drake, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Indiana State's sizable advantage in that area, Drake will need to find a way to close that gap.
Indiana State came up short against Drake when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 84-80. Will Indiana State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Drake has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana State.
- Mar 10, 2024 - Drake 84 vs. Indiana State 80
- Feb 03, 2024 - Indiana State 75 vs. Drake 67
- Jan 10, 2024 - Drake 89 vs. Indiana State 78
- Jan 24, 2023 - Drake 70 vs. Indiana State 68
- Nov 30, 2022 - Indiana State 75 vs. Drake 73
- Feb 21, 2022 - Drake 74 vs. Indiana State 58
- Feb 02, 2022 - Drake 85 vs. Indiana State 67
- Dec 28, 2020 - Drake 73 vs. Indiana State 66
- Dec 27, 2020 - Drake 81 vs. Indiana State 63
- Jan 29, 2020 - Indiana State 58 vs. Drake 56