Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Indiana 13-3, Iowa 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Iowa is hoping to do what USC couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to Indiana's winning streak, which now stands at five games. Indiana walked away with an 82-69 victory over USC. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but the Hoosiers were the better team in the second half.

Oumar Ballo was the offensive standout of the match as he went 9 for 11 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. He has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Myles Rice was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Iowa ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with a 97-87 win over Nebraska. The Hawkeyes were down 52-37 with 14:53 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy ten-point victory.

Josh Dix was nothing short of spectacular: he went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. Those seven threes gave him a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Payton Sandfort, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus six rebounds.

Iowa was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nebraska only posted 14.

Indiana's win was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-3. As for Iowa, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana just can't miss this season, having drained 47.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've nailed 50.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Indiana is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Indiana is playing on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Iowa is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

Series History

Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.