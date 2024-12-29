Who's Playing

Midway Eagles @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Midway 0-8, James Madison 6-6

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

What to Know

After two games on the road, James Madison is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Midway Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

James Madison is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since March 24th on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: James Madison lost to South Alabama, and James Madison lost bad. The score wound up at 77-49. The match marked the Dukes' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Meanwhile, Midway's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 116-60 defeat at the hands of Clev. State. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 62-32.

James Madison dropped their record down to 6-6 with the loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Midway, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-8.