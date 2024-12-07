Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Utah Valley 4-4, James Madison 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, James Madison earned a 71-61 victory over ETSU.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 77-63 to Stanford.

Utah Valley's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dominick Nelson, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds.

James Madison now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Utah Valley, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: James Madison has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've been averaging only 5.4. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.