Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Utah Valley 4-4, James Madison 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, James Madison earned a 71-61 victory over ETSU.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 77-63 to Stanford.

Utah Valley's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dominick Nelson, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds.

James Madison now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Utah Valley, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: James Madison has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've been averaging only 5.4. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.