Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Kansas City Roos

Current Records: Bowling Green 4-5, Kansas City 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kansas City is heading back home. They will welcome the Bowling Green Falcons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swinney Recreation Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Roos will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Kansas City finally turned things around against Portland on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Pilots by a score of 69-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kansas City to victory, but perhaps none more so than Babacar Diallo, who had eight points plus eight assists and five steals. The dominant performance gave Diallo a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamar Brown, who scored 20 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green made easy work of Morgan State on Saturday and carried off a 102-81 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Falcons.

Among those leading the charge was Derrick Butler, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Javontae Campbell, who went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds and five assists.

Bowling Green was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Kansas City's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-7. As for Bowling Green, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Kansas City has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bowling Green, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2. Given Kansas City's sizable advantage in that area, Bowling Green will need to find a way to close that gap.

Kansas City came up short against Bowling Green when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 79-69. Will Kansas City have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Kansas City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roos as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Kansas City and Bowling Green both have 1 win in their last 2 games.