Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Brown 7-3, Kansas 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Bears fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Kansas Jayhawks at 3:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. The Bears are coming into the contest hot, having won their last six games.

Two weeks ago, Brown needed a bit of extra time to put away Rhode Island. They managed an 84-80 victory over the Rams. The Bears' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Brown's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kino Lilly Jr., who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten assists. The dominant performance gave Lilly Jr. a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Landon Lewis, who scored 15 points in addition to five rebounds and four steals.

Brown was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rhode Island only racked up seven.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Kansas, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road two weeks ago. They strolled past North Carolina State with points to spare last Saturday, taking the game 75-60.

Kansas got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Hunter Dickinson out in front who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. Zeke Mayo was another key player, going 9 for 14 en route to 26 points.

Brown pushed their record up to 7-3 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Kansas, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Kansas, as the team is favored by a full 24.5 points. Brown might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jayhawks, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

