Bucknell Bison @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Bucknell 2-0, Kentucky 1-0

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Bucknell Bison are taking a road trip to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, Bucknell needed a bit of extra time to put away Southern Indiana. They walked away with a 75-69 victory over the Screaming Eagles. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bison.

Bucknell can attribute much of their success to Noah Williamson, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. Less helpful for Bucknell was Josh Bascoe's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Bucknell smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Kentucky gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Wright State 103-62. With the Wildcats ahead 46-24 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Among those leading the charge was Otega Oweh, who went 8 for 9 en route to 21 points plus three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Koby Brea, who went 7 for 8 en route to 18 points.