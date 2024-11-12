Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Cornell 2-0, La Salle 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red are taking a road trip to face off against the La Salle Explorers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Glaser Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Cornell is headed into Tuesday's contest after beating the impressive 166.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Samford. Cornell narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Samford 88-86. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, everything went La Salle's way against Lafayette on Saturday as La Salle made off with an 81-60 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Explorers.

La Salle's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jahlil White, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Corey McKeithan, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points plus five assists.

La Salle smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Cornell's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for La Salle, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.