Who's Playing

Texas A&M-SA Jaguars @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Texas A&M-SA 0-1, Lamar 6-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Lamar is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Texas A&M-SA Jaguars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Montagne Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Lamar is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Texas Tech just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Red Raiders, falling 101-57. The match marked the Cardinals' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Lamar's loss came about despite a quality game from Andrew Holifield, who earned nine points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. Holifield had some trouble finding his footing against Akron back in November, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they lost, Lamar smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-SA had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 100-66 bruising that Texas So. dished out back in November.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Lamar has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M-SA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Lamar's defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 6-6. As for Texas A&M-SA, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.