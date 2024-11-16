Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Portland 1-2, LBSU 1-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, LBSU is heading back home. They will welcome the Portland Pilots at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Walter Pyramid. The Beach might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

The experts figured LBSU would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to San Fran., and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: LBSU lost to San Fran., and LBSU lost bad. The score wound up at 84-54.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, LBSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as San Fran. racked up 19.

Meanwhile, Portland fought the good fight in their overtime game against Oregon on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 80-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ducks. The loss hurts even more since the Pilots were up 54-41 with 8:11 left in the second.

Despite their loss, Portland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Todd Jones, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Jones' performance made up for a slower match against UCSB on Saturday.

LBSU now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Portland, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: LBSU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, LBSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Odds

LBSU is a 4.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Portland won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.