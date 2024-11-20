Who's Playing

Valley Forge Patriots @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Valley Forge 0-1, Lehigh 0-4

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

After starting their season with four straight games on the road, Lehigh is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Valley Forge Patriots at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts figured Lehigh would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to UCLA, and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: Lehigh lost to UCLA on Friday, and Lehigh lost bad. The score wound up at 85-45. The Mountain Hawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-16.

Valley Forge kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They were completely outmatched by UMBC on the road and fell 120-61.

Valley Forge struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as UMBC racked up 31.

Lehigh's loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 0-4. As for Valley Forge, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.