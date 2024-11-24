Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Jackson State 0-6, Lipscomb 2-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Lipscomb is heading back home. They will welcome the Jackson State Tigers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allen Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts figured Lipscomb would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Kentucky, and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: Lipscomb lost to Kentucky on Tuesday, and Lipscomb lost bad. The score wound up at 97-68.

Despite their loss, Lipscomb saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jacob Ognacevic, who had 17 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ognacevic had some trouble finding his footing against Western Kentucky on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Will Pruitt was another key player, earning 12 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jackson State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight defeat dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 108-59 bruising that Kentucky dished out on Friday. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-30.

Jackson State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Kentucky racked up 29.

Lipscomb's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Jackson State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-6.

Looking forward, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points.

Odds

Lipscomb is a big 14.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.