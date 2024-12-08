Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: La. Tech 7-2, Louisiana 1-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The La. Tech Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cajundome. The Ragin Cajuns have the home-court advantage, but the Bulldogs are expected to win by 7.5 points.

La. Tech is headed into Sunday's match hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took an 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis on Wednesday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Al Green, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points plus two steals. Daniel Batcho was another key player, scoring 12 points plus six blocks.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 76-75 to Nicholls. The Ragin Cajuns didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

La. Tech's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 7-2. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: La. Tech has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given La. Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

La. Tech beat Louisiana 72-67 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for La. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 7.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

La. Tech has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Louisiana.