Who's Playing
La. Tech Bulldogs @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
Current Records: La. Tech 7-2, Louisiana 1-7
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.20
What to Know
The La. Tech Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cajundome. The Ragin Cajuns have the home-court advantage, but the Bulldogs are expected to win by 7.5 points.
La. Tech is headed into Sunday's match hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took an 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis on Wednesday.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Al Green, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points plus two steals. Daniel Batcho was another key player, scoring 12 points plus six blocks.
Meanwhile, Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 76-75 to Nicholls. The Ragin Cajuns didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
La. Tech's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 7-2. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-7.
Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: La. Tech has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given La. Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.
La. Tech beat Louisiana 72-67 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for La. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
La. Tech is a big 7.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 146 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
La. Tech has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Louisiana.
- Dec 09, 2023 - La. Tech 72 vs. Louisiana 67
- Nov 17, 2022 - Louisiana 94 vs. La. Tech 88
- Dec 11, 2021 - La. Tech 78 vs. Louisiana 69
- Dec 12, 2020 - Louisiana 61 vs. La. Tech 56
- Dec 14, 2019 - La. Tech 77 vs. Louisiana 59
- Dec 15, 2018 - La. Tech 83 vs. Louisiana 62
- Dec 12, 2017 - Louisiana 75 vs. La. Tech 71
- Dec 10, 2016 - Louisiana 91 vs. La. Tech 83
- Dec 12, 2015 - La. Tech 91 vs. Louisiana 79