Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Clemson 12-3, Louisville 10-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clemson has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Clemson earned an 80-68 win over California.

Clemson got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ian Schieffelin out in front who went 8 for 10 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds. What's more, Schieffelin also posted a 80% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Chase Hunter, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus six assists and five rebounds.

Clemson was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as California only posted six.

Meanwhile, Louisville waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They blew past the Cavaliers 70-50. The Cardinals' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Louisville's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Aboubacar Traore, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds. Traore's performance made up for a slower contest against N. Carolina on Wednesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Reyne Smith, who had 15 points.

Clemson is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for Louisville, their victory bumped their record up to 10-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Clemson has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisville, though, as they've only drained 29.8% of their threes this season. Given Clemson's sizable advantage in that area, Louisville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Clemson was able to grind out a solid win over Louisville when the teams last played back in January of 2024, winning 70-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clemson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Louisville and Clemson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.