Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Ole Miss 6-1, Louisville 5-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, Louisville is heading back home. They will welcome the Ole Miss Rebels at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.

Louisville is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Oklahoma just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 69-64 to the Sooners.

The losing side was boosted by Chucky Hepburn, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. He is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Louisville was Noah Waterman's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Louisville smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss' undefeated season came to an end after six games on Friday. They lost 80-78 to Purdue on a last-minute layup From Myles Colvin. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Rebels, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Ole Miss' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaemyn Brakefield, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds, and Jaylen Murray, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists. That's the most assists Murray has posted since back in January.

Louisville's defeat dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Ole Miss, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Louisville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

Odds

Louisville is a 3.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

