Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Hampton 6-5, Loyola Maryland 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hampton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. The Pirates have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Hampton is headed into the matchup having just posted their biggest win since November 4th on Wednesday. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 108-65 victory over Regent. With that win, the Pirates brought their scoring average up to 75.7 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Kyrese Mullen, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%). Another player making a difference was Etienne Strothers, who scored 13 points plus five rebounds.

Hampton was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 17.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland beat Mt St Mary's 77-69 on Saturday.

Loyola Maryland got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jordan Stiemke out in front who earned 22 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyson Commander, who earned five points along with seven steals.

Hampton's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-5. As for Loyola Maryland, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Hampton has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Hampton didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Loyola Maryland in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 65-61 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hampton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Loyola Maryland has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Hampton.