Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Charleston Southern 1-4, LSU 3-0

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for LSU. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while the Buccaneers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Charleston Southern is hoping to do what Kansas State couldn't on Thursday: put an end to LSU's winning streak, which now stands at three games. LSU walked away with a 76-65 victory over Kansas State.

LSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cam Carter led the charge by going 6 for 11 en route to 20 points. Carter's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Jordan Sears was another key player, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

LSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern couldn't handle VMI on Saturday and fell 80-69. The Buccaneers haven't had much luck with the Keydets recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

LSU's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Charleston Southern, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: LSU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

