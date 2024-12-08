Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Marist 5-2, Manhattan 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Marist took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They skirted past Mt St Mary's 53-50. The 53-point effort marked the Red Foxes' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Meanwhile, Manhattan hadn't done well against Saint Peter's recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Manhattan had just enough and edged Saint Peter's out 70-67.

Marist pushed their record up to 5-2 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Manhattan, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-4.

Marist beat Manhattan 57-50 in their previous meeting back in February. Will Marist repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marist has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.

  • Feb 23, 2024 - Marist 57 vs. Manhattan 50
  • Dec 03, 2023 - Marist 70 vs. Manhattan 56
  • Mar 07, 2023 - Marist 61 vs. Manhattan 50
  • Feb 24, 2023 - Marist 81 vs. Manhattan 58
  • Dec 19, 2022 - Manhattan 80 vs. Marist 69
  • Feb 25, 2022 - Marist 74 vs. Manhattan 56
  • Jan 30, 2022 - Manhattan 72 vs. Marist 66
  • Dec 20, 2020 - Marist 72 vs. Manhattan 67
  • Dec 19, 2020 - Marist 61 vs. Manhattan 39
  • Feb 26, 2020 - Manhattan 65 vs. Marist 56