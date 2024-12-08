Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Marist 5-2, Manhattan 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Marist took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They skirted past Mt St Mary's 53-50. The 53-point effort marked the Red Foxes' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Meanwhile, Manhattan hadn't done well against Saint Peter's recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Manhattan had just enough and edged Saint Peter's out 70-67.

Marist pushed their record up to 5-2 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Manhattan, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-4.

Marist beat Manhattan 57-50 in their previous meeting back in February. Will Marist repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marist has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.